Shubman Gill came close to scoring a century in the ICC World Cup 2023 match in Mumbai against Sri Lanka. He and Virat Kohli added 189 runs for the second wicket. This strong partnership helped India recover after losing the early wicket of captain Rohit Sharma. Gill was playing well until he got out in the 30th over to Dilshan Madushanka. He hit a short ball right to the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, who took an easy catch. Gill was visibly upset as he walked off the field. So was Sara Tendulkar, who has been rumoured to be dating him. She was seen in the stands, looking very sad when he got out, but she stood up to clap for him as he walked back.

His spectacular innings comes at a time when Gill is still recovering from dengue. “Not full fitness. I am four kilos down from dengue in terms of mass and muscle weight. Honestly the discussion was to play in a compact manner," ANI quoted him as saying after the match.

After Gill’s exit, Kohli also got out to Madushanka. India's score was 214 for 3 after 34 overs. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were batting, trying to build the innings again.

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill dating rumours

Rumours have been going around for a while that Gill and Sara Tendulkar are dating. They have been seen together at events like the Jio World Plaza opening. Sara also watched the match between India and Bangladesh in Pune and was seen cheering for Gill. However, they have not officially said anything about being in a relationship. Gill considers Sara’s father, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, as his idol.

India vs Bangladesh match

Virat Kohli's 48th ODI century in the India vs Bangladesh match on October 19 will be remembered as one of his best chasing examples. However, everyone's attention was drawn to Sara's joyful reaction to Shubman's boundary.

Also Read: Shubman Gill becomes fastest to score 2000 runs ODI

She was shown screaming enthusiastically for him and beaming with glee when he hit a boundary in a video that went viral on social media. Shubman scored 53 off 55 balls. He put up an 88-run partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma and a 44-run partnership with Kohli.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.