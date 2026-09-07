Devdutt Padikkal braces for ‘lot more scrutiny’ at India's legacy-filled no.3 spot after batting heroics in Sri Lanka

The no.3 position in the Indian playing XI comes with a huge history and legacy in the history of country's Test cricket. it carried a unique weight for nearly three decades, courtesy Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara who turned that batting position into an impenetrable fortress.

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Following Pujara's last match for India in 2023, a number of players - Shubman Gill, Karun Nair, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul - were tried and tested in that no.3 slot but none of them could really leave a mark. Sai Sudharsan did try to cement his position at no.3, but a foot injury opened the doors for Padikkal's return to the longest format.

Also Read | Devdutt Padikkal quietly shuts doors for Sai Sudharsan's comeback

Making a comeback into the Indian Test XI after more than two years, the Karnataka batter grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Playing just his second Test in the Sri Lanka series, Padikkal scored his maiden hundred in the longest format, scoring 167. India won the Test by an innings.

He followed it up with another hundred in the second Test in a drawn encounter. Previously, Padikkal had scored a century in the warm-up game too. Speaking in filling the shoes of Dravid and Pujara, Padikkal admitted to the challenges he will face in the future. “At the end of the day, it's about going out there and batting,” the left-hander told Star Sports.

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“It doesn't matter what position I'm batting at, I'm trying to contribute to the side. Yes, obviously, there have been great players who have played at number three for India over the years, and I'm sure there'll be a lot more scrutiny on me and a lot more comparisons made,” he added,

Also Read | Sai Sudharsan ruled out of India vs Sri Lanka Tests; BCCI names replacement

On conversations with Rahul Dravid Meanwhile, Padikkal's show in Sri Lanka has temporarily shut the door on Sudharsan. The Indian team will next play New Zealand in an away series before hosting Australia in a five Tests at home in the longest format. The Indian think-tank is likely to give Padikkal a longer rope.

Growing up watching Dravid, Padikkal also had the opportunity to interact with the legend himself since they both belog from the same state. Asked about his conversations for the former Indian captain, Padikkal revealed about the inputs he got from The Wall (Dravid's nickname).

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“Obviously, I've had a lot of conversations with him over the years in terms of batting and what it takes to really spend long hours out there. Again, it comes back to preparation and understanding what you want to do. As long as you have that clarity in your head about what your plans are and what you want to go out there and do, regardless of the position you're batting at, it helps a lot,” he added.

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'Nothing is taken for granted' With the bumper home Test season in front of him, Padikkal doesn't want to take his place in the playing XI for granted. Instead, he knows as long as he is scoring runs, Padikkal's place in the side will be unharmed. “As long as I'm scoring runs, I think it always benefits the side,” he said.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal shares first reaction after maiden Test ton in Galle

"Test cricket is not the easiest format, as we all know, so you have to keep performing day in and day out. You get limited opportunities these days, and it's not very easy to cement a place in a side. Nothing is taken for granted. For me, personally, I just want to keep scoring runs and keep contributing to wins for the Indian Test side. As long as I'm doing that, I'm sure I'll have my place," he concluded.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in