Devdutt Padikkal Net Worth: RCB star is highest-priced at KSCA T20 auction; check IPL earnings, endorsements and more

In the fourth edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 auction, Devdutt Padikkal emerged as the most expensive player. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player was bought by Hubli Tigers for ₹13.20 lakh.

Born in Kerala, Padikkal plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket. The southpaw had a decent season in IPL 2025. He scored 247 runs in 10 matches at an average of 27.44 at a strike rate of 150.61. His rising popularity has led to higher earnings and brand endorsements.

Also Read | RCB pacer Yash Dayal faces FIR over sexual exploitation charges in Ghaziabad

As of 2025, Devdutt Padikkal’s estimated net worth is between ₹19 and ₹22 crore, as per MyKhel. Most of his earnings come from IPL, especially his ₹7.75 crore per season contract with Lucknow Super Giants.

Rajasthan Royals picked him for ₹7.75 crore (2022–2023) before trading him back to RCB in 2024 for the same amount. In 2025, RCB retained him at a lower price of ₹2 crore. His total IPL income has crossed ₹25 crore.

Padikkal missed the IPL 2025 final due to a hamstring injury. Virat Kohli's team, led by Rajat Patidar, won their maiden IPL trophy this year.

Also Read | Madan Lal urges Virat Kohli to relinquish retirement and return to Test cricket

Devdutt Padikkal has endorsement deals with Puma, Vivo, Eatfit and SS, according to the publication. Padikkal owns two mid-range SUVs, a Toyota Fortuner and a Kia Seltos.

The 25-year-old lives in a spacious, comfortable house in Edappal, Kerala. He is known for being a smart spender, with no flashy luxury buys. He keeps his investments private, MyKhel added.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 auction At the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 auction, Abhinav Manohar (Hubli Tigers) and Manish Pandey (Mysore Warriors) were picked for ₹12.20 lakh each.

Shivamogga Lions bought Vidwath Kaverappa for ₹10.80 lakh while Bengaluru Blasters took Vidyadhar Patil for ₹8.30 lakh. Rahul Dravid’s son, Samit Dravid, went unsold.