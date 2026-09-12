Devdutt Padikkal on getting opportunity to lead India A against Australia A: ‘Leadership is something I enjoy’

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal is enjoying a prolific run with the bat. He began his recent purple patch with an unbeaten 142 for India in their practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI before carrying that form into the Test series against Sri Lanka, where he registered centuries in both matches.

Padikkal finished the three-innings series as India's leading run-scorer, accumulating 328 runs. He continued his good form in the Duleep Trophy final, scoring 62 for South Zone against East Zone.

The 26-year-old will now turn his attention to a new responsibility. Padikkal is set to captain India A in two four-day matches against Australia A in Puducherry later this month.

Padikkal, who took over as Karnataka captain during the 2025-26 domestic season, said he is relishing the opportunity to lead the India A side and believes his experience with Karnataka will stand him in good stead.

Padikkal looks forward to leading India A "Definitely, it's a great opportunity to be the captain of India A side," Padikkal told Cricinfo in an interview.

"I'm looking forward to it. I think leadership is something that I really enjoy doing, especially starting off with Karnataka last year. It was a great learning curve for me, so I'm really looking forward to carrying that experience to the India A set-up as well," he added.

Padikkal also believes the additional responsibility that comes with captaincy can have a positive impact on his batting. According to him, his primary objective as captain is to contribute to the team's success, something that has always been central to his approach to the game.

"Captaincy is just an added responsibility to go out there and make sure that I'm helping the side. I've always played cricket that way. I've always wanted to make sure that the team wins. As a captain, that's your sole focus. You want to make the team win. That just helps my batting even further," he explained.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan, who missed India's Test series against Sri Lanka because of injury, has also been included in the India A squad for the Australia A matches.

Padikkal had replaced Sudharsan in India's squad for the Sri Lanka Tests and went on to feature in both matches, scoring centuries in each. With Sudharsan now back in contention, competition for the No. 3 position could intensify.

However, Padikkal said he is not allowing the competition for places to distract him and remains focused on contributing with the bat.