Devon Conway confirms Chennai Super Kings exit ahead of IPL 2026 retention; ‘Thank you to all loyal fans of CSK for…’

Opener Devon Conway has confirmed his exit from Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, thus bringing an end to a three-year association with the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions. Conway's exit comes just hours before IPL 2026 retention deadline on November 15.

Conway made his IPL debut with CSK when he was bought for ₹1 crore ahead of 2022 season. After an underwhelming debut season under MS Dhoni, the New Zealander single-handedly led CSK's top order in 2023 with 672 runs in 16 matches, guiding his team to a fifth IPL title.

A thumb injury kept him out of IPL 2024 before he was bought for a whopping ₹6.25 crore at the auction last year. Despite the price, Conway played only six games, scoring only 156 runs. Taking to X, Conway shared a series of photographs from his CSK days to thank all Chennai fans.

“Thank you to all loyal fans of CSK for amazing 3 years support,” said Conway in the post.

With Conway leaving CSK, the departure of the New Zealander is a part of the restructuring plan by the Chennai franchise. The five-time champions are also set to release the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, and Jamie Overton.

The highlight of Conway's stay at CSK was his second season, finishing as the third-highest run scorer in 2023. In the final that year, Conway played a huge role with a 47-run knock off 25 balls.

CSK set to welcome Sanju Samson Meanwhile, in a high-profile trade, CSK are set to welcome Sanju Samson and give away Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in a deal with Rajasthan Royals. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Curran ( ₹2.4 crore) and Jadeja ( ₹18) are together valued at ₹2.4 crore. Reportedly, Samson carries a price tag of ₹18 crore.

Jadeja's return to Rajasthan Royals means a homecoming after 13 years. The all-rounder started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 before shifting to CSK in 2012. Since then, Jadeja became a pillar for the franchise and played 185 matches for them in IPL.