Opening for CSK, Monday's seemed to be an upsetting one for the power hitter Rituraj Gaikwad who had to walk back to pavilion in the initial over of powerplay. However, another opener Devon Conway made the most of it and scored all across the ground. Conway (83), along with Ajinkya Rahane (37) and Shivam Dube (52) gave CSK an explosive start. By the time 20 overs were completed, CSK had put a massive score of 226 runs after losing 6 wickets.