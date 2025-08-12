Dewald Brevis' 41-ball hundred makes AB de Villiers remind IPL teams of CSK's masterstroke; ‘The boy can play’

Former South African captain AB de Villiers reminded nine other Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) masterstroke after Dewald Brevis smashed an unbeaten maiden T20I hundred on Tuesday against Australia. After South Africa lost the opening game by 17 runs, Brevis' 56-ball 125 not out made sure the Proteas reach their highest-ever T20I total against the Australians in Darwin.

Coming to bat after the fall of Aiden Markram, with the scoreboard reading 44/2, Brevis went all bonkers from the onset. Along with Tristan Stubbs, Brevis added 126 runs for the fourth wicket to take away the game from South Africa's hands. The right handed first raced away to his fifty in 25 balls before taking another 16 deliveries to reach his maiden T20I ton.

Reacting to Brevis' hundred, De Villiers hailed the youngster's knock and also didn't spare a thought to take a dig at the nine IPL teams baring CSK. “There was such a golden opportunity for IPL teams to pick up Dewald Brevis at the auction! Missed out badly. CSK either got very lucky, or maybe the biggest master stroke ever👏 The boy can play @BrevisDewald,” wrote De Villiers.

Ab de Villiers' post for Dewald Brevis

De Villiers' golden opportunity' reference came after Brevis went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, Brevis was signed by CSK midway into IPL 2025 as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. in six matches for CSK, Brevis scored 225 runs, including a match-winning fifty against Gujarat Titans, which also earned him the Player of the Match.

Earlier, Brevis made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians. He was signed by the five-time champions in 2022 and was retained for the next two seasons. "Mind boggling that he wasn’t picked up at all! To think that he came in as an injury sub," De Villiers further added.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I highlights Riding on Brevis' hundred, South Africa posted 218/7 in 20 overs. Stubbs also contributed with 31 to be South Africa's second-highest scorer. For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets each. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 165 in 17.4 overs.