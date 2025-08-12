Dewald Brevis races into record books against Australia, CSK star becomes youngest South African to score T20I hundred

Dewald Brevis raced into history books on Tuesday in Darwin against Australia after the South African became the youngest from the nation to score a T20I hundred at the top level. Coming into the middle after the fall of Aiden Markram in the fifth over, the Chennai Super Kings star went bonkers from the word go as he raced to his maiden T20I fifty in just 25 balls. In fact, Brevis' fifty was the fastest for South Africa against Australia.
The 22-year-old needed just 16 more balls reach his first-ever hundred for South Africa in the shortest format. At the time of hundred, Brevis is aged at 22 years and 105 days. He had smashed eight sixes and nine boundaries to his hundred. The record was previously held by Richard Levi, who had smashed a hundred at 24 years and 36 days against New Zealand in 2012.
In the process, Brevis' 41-ball ton, also became the second fastest T20I century for South Africa. The record for fastest T20I hundred for South Africa is still with David Miller - a 35-ball ton against Bangladesh in 2017.
During his innings, Brevis also surpassed former captain Faf du Plessis for highest score in T20Is. He remained unbeaten at 125 off 56 balls. Du Plessis had scored 119 against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.
|Player
|Age
|Opponent
|Year
|Devald Brevis
|22 years & 105 days
|Australia
|2025
|Richard Levi
|24 years & 36 days
|New Zealand
|2012
|David Miller
|28 years & 141 days
|Bangladesh
|2017
|Quinton de Kock
|30 years & 99 days
|West Indies
|2023
|Faf du Plessis
|30 years & 182 days
|West Indies
|2015
|Player
|Balls
|Opponent
|Year
|David Miller
|35
|Bangladesh
|2017
|Dewald Brevis
|41
|Australia
|2025
|Quinton de Kock
|43
|West Indies
|2023
|Richard Levi
|45
|New Zealand
|2012
|Faf du Plessis
|46
|West Indies
|2015
Riding on Brevis' unbeaten hundred, South Africa posted RSA 218/7 in 20 overs. It was also South Africa's highest T20I total against Australia, bettering their 204/7 at the Wanderers in 2016. After Brevis, Tristan Stubbs scored the highest - 31. The duo of Stubbs and Brevis also added 126 runs for the fourth wicket, which took the game away from Australia's hands.
