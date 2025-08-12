Dewald Brevis races into record books against Australia, CSK star becomes youngest South African to score T20I hundred

Dewald Brevis scored an unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls to help South Africa reach 218/7 against Australia in the second T20I. In the process, Brevis races also became the youngest South African to score a hundred in the shortest format in international cricket.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Aug 2025, 04:43 PM IST
South Africa's Dewald Brevis (L) celebrates his hundred against Australia in the second T20I.
South Africa's Dewald Brevis (L) celebrates his hundred against Australia in the second T20I. (AFP)

Dewald Brevis raced into history books on Tuesday in Darwin against Australia after the South African became the youngest from the nation to score a T20I hundred at the top level. Coming into the middle after the fall of Aiden Markram in the fifth over, the Chennai Super Kings star went bonkers from the word go as he raced to his maiden T20I fifty in just 25 balls. In fact, Brevis' fifty was the fastest for South Africa against Australia.

The 22-year-old needed just 16 more balls reach his first-ever hundred for South Africa in the shortest format. At the time of hundred, Brevis is aged at 22 years and 105 days. He had smashed eight sixes and nine boundaries to his hundred. The record was previously held by Richard Levi, who had smashed a hundred at 24 years and 36 days against New Zealand in 2012.

In the process, Brevis' 41-ball ton, also became the second fastest T20I century for South Africa. The record for fastest T20I hundred for South Africa is still with David Miller - a 35-ball ton against Bangladesh in 2017.

During his innings, Brevis also surpassed former captain Faf du Plessis for highest score in T20Is. He remained unbeaten at 125 off 56 balls. Du Plessis had scored 119 against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

Youngest South African to hit T20I hundred

PlayerAgeOpponentYear
Devald Brevis22 years & 105 daysAustralia2025
Richard Levi24 years & 36 daysNew Zealand2012
David Miller28 years & 141 daysBangladesh2017
Quinton de Kock30 years & 99 daysWest Indies2023
Faf du Plessis30 years & 182 daysWest Indies2015
    

Fastest T20I hundreds for South Africa

PlayerBallsOpponentYear
David Miller35Bangladesh2017
Dewald Brevis41Australia2025
Quinton de Kock43West Indies2023
Richard Levi45New Zealand2012
Faf du Plessis46West Indies2015
Riding on Brevis' unbeaten hundred, South Africa posted RSA 218/7 in 20 overs. It was also South Africa's highest T20I total against Australia, bettering their 204/7 at the Wanderers in 2016. After Brevis, Tristan Stubbs scored the highest - 31. The duo of Stubbs and Brevis also added 126 runs for the fourth wicket, which took the game away from Australia's hands.

