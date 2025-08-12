Dewald Brevis races into record books against Australia, CSK star becomes youngest South African to score T20I hundred

Dewald Brevis raced into history books on Tuesday in Darwin against Australia after the South African became the youngest from the nation to score a T20I hundred at the top level. Coming into the middle after the fall of Aiden Markram in the fifth over, the Chennai Super Kings star went bonkers from the word go as he raced to his maiden T20I fifty in just 25 balls. In fact, Brevis' fifty was the fastest for South Africa against Australia.

The 22-year-old needed just 16 more balls reach his first-ever hundred for South Africa in the shortest format. At the time of hundred, Brevis is aged at 22 years and 105 days. He had smashed eight sixes and nine boundaries to his hundred. The record was previously held by Richard Levi, who had smashed a hundred at 24 years and 36 days against New Zealand in 2012.

In the process, Brevis' 41-ball ton, also became the second fastest T20I century for South Africa. The record for fastest T20I hundred for South Africa is still with David Miller - a 35-ball ton against Bangladesh in 2017.

During his innings, Brevis also surpassed former captain Faf du Plessis for highest score in T20Is. He remained unbeaten at 125 off 56 balls. Du Plessis had scored 119 against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

Youngest South African to hit T20I hundred

Player Age Opponent Year Devald Brevis 22 years & 105 days Australia 2025 Richard Levi 24 years & 36 days New Zealand 2012 David Miller 28 years & 141 days Bangladesh 2017 Quinton de Kock 30 years & 99 days West Indies 2023 Faf du Plessis 30 years & 182 days West Indies 2015

Fastest T20I hundreds for South Africa

Player Balls Opponent Year David Miller 35 Bangladesh 2017 Dewald Brevis 41 Australia 2025 Quinton de Kock 43 West Indies 2023 Richard Levi 45 New Zealand 2012 Faf du Plessis 46 West Indies 2015