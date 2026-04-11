Dewald Brevis returns to Chennai Super Kings playing XI; Ruturaj Gaikwad hopes for first IPL 2026 win

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to welcome back explosive South African batter Dewald Brevis in their playing XI for the upcoming IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on Saturday (April 11). The yellow brigade, still searching for their first points after three losses, will look to the 22-year-old's firepower to spark a turnaround on a drier-than-usual pitch.

Dewald Brevis' form Dewald Brevis missed CSK's opening three games of IPL 2026 due to a side strain but is now fully fit and excited to contribute. In IPL 2025, he made a strong impression as a replacement player, scoring 225 runs in 6 matches at an average of 37.50 and a blistering strike rate of 180.00, including 2 fifties, 13 fours, and a whopping 17 sixes in just 125 balls faced.

His recent T20 form in 2026 further boosts confidence: across 21 matches, Brevis has amassed 544 runs at an average of 34, with a highest score of 101, one century, and 12 catches. Known for his aggressive strokeplay and ability to clear the ropes regularly, the Johannesburg-born batter is expected to strengthen CSK's middle order alongside Shivam Dube and others.

Ruturaj Gaikwad stressed the squad's unity. "It’s great to have Brevis back; he’s excited and ready. The middle order looks solid as well." With Brevis slotting in, CSK hope to convert their improving performances into a much-needed victory and climb the IPL 2026 points table.

Ruturaj Gaikwad on the team's current situation DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the team's situation during the toss. "The pitch does look a bit on the drier side. We were actually 50-50 about the toss, but it’s good to back ourselves. The aim is to put our best foot forward today, get that first win, and get on the points table. That’s what we’ve been trying over the last couple of games as well," he said.

Gaikwad highlighted steady improvements despite the results. "Like I mentioned in the press conference, we’ve been improving in all departments. The batting has been doing really well, it’s just a few key moments where we’ve missed out, and those are the areas we need to capitalise on. But overall, everyone is in a good space and really eager to go. When you look at the balance of the side, we are definitely playing to our potential."

The team has made a key bowling change, too. Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who has impressed in recent domestic outings, replaces overseas player Matt Edwards. Gurjapneet's height and variations could prove effective on the Chepauk surface.

Update on MS Dhoni's return Fans will miss seeing MS Dhoni in action once again, but the legendary wicketkeeper-batter continues to support the team from the hotel. Gaikwad provided an update: "For those asking about MS Dhoni, he’s at the hotel watching and supporting us. But yes, very soon, you’ll see him out on the ground."

MS Dhoni has been sidelined since the start of IPL 2026 with a calf strain. The 44-year-old icon is undergoing rehabilitation in Chennai and has not travelled with the squad for recent games. While his exact return date remains uncertain, CSK officials remain optimistic that the five-time IPL champion will be back on the field shortly.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed