DEXA: BCCI introduces new selection criteria for Team India

To examine the team's performance in 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah met with India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Chetan Sharma on January 1. Discussions about the future of Indian cricket took place at the meeting, which also included National Cricket Academy (NCA) Director VVS Laxman.

Following the meeting, the BCCI made a number of announcements, including changes to the selection criteria and workload management concerns. The "Yo-Yo" Test returned, and "DEXA" was also made public as one of the selection criteria. According to a statement from the BCCI, both are applied in the unique roadmaps of the central pool of players.

What is DEXA?

Dual energy X-ray absorptiometry is a form of X-ray that is used to conduct a bone density scan on you. This is abbreviated as DEXA. While some radiation passes through your body, some is absorbed by bone and soft tissue.

Also Read: Team India's 2023 calendar: Men in Blue to have an eventful year

The DEXA machine has specialised detectors that measure how much radiation penetrates bones and sends that data to a computer. The measurements of a cricketer's bone density will be compared to the bone density of a young, healthy adult or an adult who is the same age, gender, and ethnicity as the cricketer.

Is DEXA safe?

Scans for bone density are highly safe. The radiographer can remain in the scanning room with the player during the scan because they emit radiation at a far lower level than traditional X-rays. Bone density scans are, however, not recommended for pregnant women as it may damage the unborn child.

Busy 2023 for Team India

In 2023, Team India will have a full schedule at home and overseas. The Men in Blue are hoping to put their 2022 Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup disappointments behind them in 2023 and fulfil what skipper Sharma and head coach Dravid have promised to the fans.

Veteran players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will also be hoping to take full advantage of their opportunities to regain their best form in 2023. New stars will emerge, as they do every year, but it's impossible to say who they could all be.