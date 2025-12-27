Dhaka Capitals assistant coach dies after collapsing before team's opening BPL 2025-26 opener against Rajshahi Royals

In a tragic incident, the assistant coach of Dhaka Capitals, Mahbub Ali Zaki, died after collapsing on the ground, just before the start of the franchise's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 opener against Rajshahi Royals at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The incident occurred just minutes before the game during Dhaka Capitals' warm-up session before the game. He was immediately attended by the franchise's medical team and was given CPR. Soon after an ambulance took him to a nearby hospital.