Subscribe

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach dies after collapsing before team's opening BPL 2025-26 opener against Rajshahi Royals

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach dies after collapsing before team's opening BPL 2025-26 opener against Rajshahi Royals

Koushik Paul
Published27 Dec 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Advertisement
Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki was being taken to the hospital.
Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki was being taken to the hospital. (X)
AI Quick Read

In a tragic incident, the assistant coach of Dhaka Capitals, Mahbub Ali Zaki, died after collapsing on the ground, just before the start of the franchise's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 opener against Rajshahi Royals at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The incident occurred just minutes before the game during Dhaka Capitals' warm-up session before the game. He was immediately attended by the franchise's medical team and was given CPR. Soon after an ambulance took him to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement
 
 
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsDhaka Capitals assistant coach dies after collapsing before team's opening BPL 2025-26 opener against Rajshahi Royals
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts