Former India captain and Sourav Ganguly admitted it was indeed a strong impact from behind although none were injured after his car met with an accident on Thursday in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district. The accident took place near Dantanpur on Durgapur Expressway when a speeding lorry overtook Sourav Ganguly's car.

"Dhakka zor se laga hae. Gari bohot strong hae isiliye laga nehi (It was indeed a strong impact from behind. But since the vehicle is strong, everyone was unharmed)," said the former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly while inspecting the damage in his car.

The former cricketer was travelling to attend a programme organised by Burdwan University, an officer of West Bengal Police said. Following the accident, Sourav Ganguly attended the programme later on.

According to the police officer, the sudden movement of the lorry forced Sourav Ganguly's driver to apply sudden brakes. In the process, other cars in his convoy also had to apply brakes but could not avoid a collison.

"In the sudden movement of the lorry, the driver of Ganguly's car had to apply a sudden brake which led to a collision with vehicles in his convoy following him," the police officer said. "One vehicle even hit the car in which the former cricketer was travelling. Two vehicles in his convoy sustained minor damages," he added.

Sourav Ganguly biopic Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Rajkummar Rao will portray him in his upcoming biopic. “From what I’ve heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role but due to scheduling issues, it will take more than a year to release,” he told reporters.