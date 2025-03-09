Cricket star Yuzvendra Chahal's wife's name “Dhanashree” was trending on the social media platform X when the cricketer was spotted with a female friend, RJ Mahvash, in Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 finals between India vs New Zealand on March 9.

Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, have filed for a divorce at a Mumbai court on February 22, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Nitin K Gupta, Yuzvendra Chahal's lawyer, confirmed that the divorce petition was filed with mutual consent, and the case was presented in front of the Bandra court, as per the news report.

“Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice,” said the lawyer as per the report.

Netizens React People on the social media platform spotted Chahal and RJ Mahvash at the India vs New Zealand match in Dubai. Netizens criticised Chahal for going to watch the match with another female amid the ongoing divorce case, and at the same time, rumours emerged about the two dating.

“The entire internet was against Dhanashree, calling her a gold digger and whatnot, while this guy kept posting stories like he was in deep pain. Meanwhile, this mf is out there enjoying with her, and not once did Chahal defend his own wife. Disgusting,” said a social media user named EntropyPositive.

Others, like the social media account named Bheem, highlighted the ‘duality of pseudo-feminists’ and said, “When Dhanashree was spotted with a male friend, pseudo-feminists were lecturing everyone about insecurity and narrow-mindedness. Now when Chahal is seen with a female friend, the same pseudo-feminists are abusing Chahal.”

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was also seen asking Chahal a question on the verdict of the India-New Zealand match. And RJ Mahvash was sitting beside Chahal at the Dubai International Stadium.

Many people also said that only Dhanashree would get hate for being spotted with another man. Meanwhile, Chahal did not receive any trolling on social media.

“But only Dhanashree would get all the h@te.”

On the rumours of Chahal and RJ Mahvash, people like Mohit alleged that the duo have been dating since 2022.