Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma file for divorce with mutual agreement in Mumbai Court

Yuzvendra Chahal has reached a settlement for his divorce from actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, confirmed that the divorce petition was filed with mutual consent and the case was presented before the court in Bandra, Mumbai, reported Hindustan Times.

"Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice," Chahal's lawyer Nitin K Gupta said in an official statement to Hindustan Times.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's separation Rumours about Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce have been doing the rounds after reports emerged that the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Dhanashree also removed "Chahal" from her Instagram name, a change made just a day after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "New life loading." The speculation intensified when Chahal deleted all pictures with Dhanashree from his Instagram.

Dhanashree's family reacts to alimony speculation In addition to the rumours about the couple's divorce, there were also speculations that Dhanashree Verma has demanded ₹60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree Verma's family clarified that no such amount has been asked for.

“We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered,” Verma's relative said in a statement.

Dhanashree Verma gets trolled Earlier, the Big Boss Season 11 star was heavily trolled over rumours that she demanded ₹60 crore alimony from Chahal.

“60 crore milne ke baad ki Khushi (the happiness you get after minting 60 crore),” wrote one user.

“Unfollow her every one,” wrote one user while another posted, “Dhan Le Gayi Stree.”