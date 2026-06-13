Dharamsala weather report for IND vs AFG 1st ODI: What does rain forecast say ahead of series opener? Washout on cards?

India and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series, with the first match to take place in Dharamsala on Saturday.

PN Vishnu
Published13 Jun 2026, 12:44 PM IST
Groundsmen cover the pitch as it rains before the start of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Groundsmen cover the pitch as it rains before the start of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

India will take on Afghanistan in the first ODI at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. The Men in Blue, led by Shubman Gill, will begin as favourites despite missing a few key players.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have been ruled out of the series due to injuries, whereas veteran pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested, keeping their workload in mind.

While fans will be eagerly looking forward to the cricketing action, the weather in Dharamsala for Saturday doesn't looking pleasing. It is currently raining in Dharamsala and more rain is expected during match hours.

More to follow

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