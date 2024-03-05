Dharamshala temperature to hit -4°C; rain, snowfall expected in: Check IND vs ENG 5th Test weather predictions
The 5th Test between India and England will take place in Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium, surrounded by breathtaking mountains, with unpredictable weather likely to challenge both teams.
