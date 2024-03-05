The 5th Test between India and England will take place in Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium. This venue, surrounded by mountains, will host the finale of the cricket series, starting from March 7. However, the weather will play a curious role here, promising to challenge both teams.

In Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, the backdrop is breathtaking, but the weather is unpredictable. Forecasts suggest a cold start with temperatures dipping to -4°C, and even rain mixed with snow might make an appearance. The initial days might see rain, affecting play, as BBC forecasts. The temperature is likely to drop to -4°C at night and 1°C during the day.

As per the Indian Met office, the first two days of the Test match will experience rain. The weather in Dharamsala will get better in the last three days. It will be nicer and warmer with lots of sunshine.

England, however, may find the cold snap familiar, something they experience back home. Ben Stokes is likely to play more fast bowlers due to the conditions. It will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma plans this out, especially when Jasprit Bumrah has been rested. India still have three fast bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep.

Test match at Dharamshala

Dharamshala has hosted only one Test match so far. In 2017, India played against Australia and won by 8 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja was the Player of the Match after taking 4 wickets. He scored 63 runs in the first innings but did not have to bat in the second innings.

India played two fast bowlers in that match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav. Together, they took 7 wickets in the cricket match. Jadeja was also the Player of the Series, claiming 25 wickets and scoring 127 runs.

