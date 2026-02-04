Dhoni lays bare criteria for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup; ‘everyone will be treated…'

There have been a plenty of talks on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, especially their future on whether the talismanic Indian duo will play in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Former India captain MS Dhoni has finally broken his silence on the issue, giving blunt and straight-cut answers, thus shutting all the doubts.

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, both Rohit and Kohli plays only the 50-over format for India and have been in tremendous form recently. With the Indian team playing ODIs at certain gaps during the year, the duo lacks gametime like they used to do while playing all three formats.

Shutting all the critics, Dhoni was brutally honest on Rohit and Kohli's spot in the Indian team for ODI World Cup. “Why not? The thing is - why should somebody not play the next World Cup?," Dhoni started.

For the two-time World Cup-winning Indian captain, age isn't the criteria. While Kohli would be 39, Rohit will touch 40 when the ODI World Cup comes in October-November next year. "For me, age is not a criteria. Performance and fitness, these are the criteria.

"I always feel nobody should be told anything, but things should be clear: everyone will be treated the same way. When I made my debut, I was 24. Nobody came and told me anything then. So now, if I’m playing for India for one year, two years, ten years, or twenty years—whatever it is—nobody needs to come and tell me about my age,” added Dhoni.

Fitness is the biggest criteria to be in the team for anyone according to Dhoni. He also spoke that it's the players who decide on their career. “When it comes to whether it’s Rohit, Virat, or other names that will come forward in three, five, or ten years’ time, the whole thing is this: just because somebody is in their 30s, it’s not for us to decide whether they can play the next World Cup. It’s for them to decide. If they keep performing and have the urge to do well for the country, then why not?” he added.

MS Dhoni emphasises on experience factor Emphasizing on the experience factor, Dhoni also opined how crucial it becomes when it comes to an event like World Cup. “You can’t get a 20-year-old who’s experienced unless it’s Sachin Tendulkar. You can only get experience if you start playing when you’re 16 or 17, and international cricket is very different. If you want experience, you need people who are 30, 32, or 33—because that’s what experience actually is.

“This becomes even more crucial for people batting down the order or bowlers who bowl those death overs when games are close. As a bowler, if I’m under the pump 15 or 20 times, I might have to play 80 or 85 games to truly experience that—to know how to tame my heart, tame my emotions, and handle the pressure,” concluded Dhoni.

How have Rohit and Virat performed in 2025? The retirement of Kohli and Rohit from two formats have been on the positive side for both the players. With more time for recovery, the two former Indian captain have been in best of their forms last year in ODIs.