’Dhoni proves once again why hes called Thala’: Srikkanths special praise for CSK skipper after success against LSG

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth sang a verse in praise of skipper MS Dhoni, who turned back the clock and lifted Chennai Super Kings to a monumental five-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants, ending their five-match losing streak in the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chennai, who appeared off-colour after losing five on the trot for the first time in a single IPL campaign, found its lost swagger in Lucknow as they gunned down the 167-run target and trounced the Super Giants comprehensively to return to winning ways.

At the age of 43, Dhoni defined the art of chasing with his premeditated plan of attack and a flawless blueprint of success. When Chennai was dwindling at 111/5 and 56 still required from the last five overs, Dhoni paved the way with his calculated belligerence.

Shivam Dube, who was at the other end, playing against his explosive nature, picked his moments and struck the winning runs in the final over to send CSK past the finish line. Dhoni returned unbeaten on 26(11) with a thumping strike rate of 236.36.

Apart from his masterclass in finishing the chase, Dhoni led his troops in a commanding way while maintaining his calm demeanour. With Chennai relishing its new-found purple patch, Srikkanth sees it as the beginning of "resurrection."

"What a win for @ChennaiIPL! Dhoni proves once again why he's called Thala- not just for his performance, but for the calm, commanding way he led his troops. This isn't just a victory... it feels like the beginning of a resurrection. The roar is back on Tamil Newyear!" Srikkanth wrote on X.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out for the remainder of the season with an injury, Dhoni returned to the helm to lead the Super Kings for the first time since 2023. His much-awaited return unfolded against Kolkata Knight Riders, but the ominous signs were lost in the shades of defeat.