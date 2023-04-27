‘Dhoni uses him like remote control’: Former Indian spinner calls THIS player ‘emerging’ for CSK2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:13 PM IST
- For today's match, the CSK squad is not expecting many changes, and former Indian spinner Murali Kartik believes that Mitchell Santner will play today
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday. During their previous match, RR defeated CSK by 3 runs in a thriller, which went till the last ball. For today's match, the CSK squad is not expecting many changes, and former Indian spinner Murali Kartik believes that Mitchell Santner can replace Maheesh Theekshana instead of Matheesha Pathirana, as Dhoni knows how to control Pathirana.
