MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday. During their previous match, RR defeated CSK by 3 runs in a thriller, which went till the last ball. For today's match, the CSK squad is not expecting many changes, and former Indian spinner Murali Kartik believes that Mitchell Santner can replace Maheesh Theekshana instead of Matheesha Pathirana, as Dhoni knows how to control Pathirana.

Pathirana has played three matches this year and has taken four wickets with an economy rate of 7.58. He has performed exceptionally well in the crucial final overs for the CSK. As a result of his impressive performance, he is expected to maintain his position in the team for the upcoming match against the RR.

“Mitchell Santner could replace Theekshana if he does at all. Pathirana is a seam bowler, he bowls really well in death overs. He's emerging really well under MS Dhoni. Dhoni uses him like a remote control, and Pathirana does what Dhoni wants. So, I won't replace Pathirana," Kartik told Cricbuzz.

“Seam bowling is a weak link for CSK. Akash Singh has done well, he bowled four back-to-back overs in the previous game.. From the first day, I've been saying that Mitchell Santner bowls good against any batter in any situation. There's no better batter among bowlers than Santner. And he's a gun fielder, his arm movement is brilliant. So, for me, there's a case for his inclusion. But then, MS looks at the game differently," Kartik further said.

For Sanju Samson's RR, winning this match will be crucial if they want to maintain their position in the Top 4. The CSK is currently ruling the points table and in case they successfully take revenge for the last defeat, the team will strengthen their positions as table toppers.