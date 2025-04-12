‘Dhoni’s mindset never changes’: CSK skipper opens up on reason behind team’s loss in IPL 2025 clash against KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in skipper MS Dhoni opened up on the reason behind his team's loss in the clash against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

MS Dhoni said in the post-match presentation, “It has been quite a few nights that have not gone our way. The challenge has been there, we have to accept the challenge.”

“Today, I felt we did not have enough runs on the board. It has been the case over there; when we bowled in the 2nd innings, it stopped a bit. Today, it did in the first innings,” he said.

Dhoni added, “When you lose too many wickets, there is pressure and with quality spinners, it is difficult. We never got any partnerships, and a bit more partnerships, application, and we would be fine. What is important is to see the conditions.”

Further, the wicketkeeper-batter said that the middle order needs to step up; if they don't, it will be difficult for the five-time champions to win the game this season.

“We have done a couple of games decently well, so back your strengths and play the shots you can play. Not match to someone's else play. Our openers are good openers, play authentic cricket shots, they don't slog or look to hit across the line,” he said.

"It is important not to get desperate seeing the scorecard. If we start looking for 60 with our lineup, it will be very difficult for us. Get partnerships going, maybe capitalise in the middle and later overs, and if we lose wickets, the middle order has to do their job differently. And the slog will be delayed for quite a while," the 43-year-old player said.

Social media says… Many on social media praised Dhoni's approach to the challenges and said, “Dhoni’s mindset never changes—face the challenge, bounce back stronger!”

Another said, “Dhoni mindset never change, Test mindset always. He don't think about runrate only thing about yourself how can i go not out and increase my Avg.”

Many also believe that "CSK is going through a terrible time right now."

"Really tough time for CSK," read a comment.

CSK vs KKR in IPL 2025 Sunil Narine turned in a match-winning all-round performance to help the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) return to winning ways with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chennai on Friday.

KKR chased down the target in just 10.1 overs. They ended at 107/2, not only sealing their third win of the season but also significantly boosting their Net Run Rate.