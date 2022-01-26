Dhoni's new ad that took a year to make impresses Sehwag. Watch here

Speaking about the film, Dhoni said, "Both in life and in cricket, I have always believed in two things, i.e to focus on breaking through the next immediate barrier and continue to learn to be battle ready. The film reflects on how Unacademy looks at Learning as a continuous process and prepares you for your next challenge ahead and I am delighted to be associated with Unacademy. As they say, you never lose, you either win or you learn, so looking forward to the same with this association."