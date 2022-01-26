Dhoni's new ad that took a year to make impresses Sehwag. Watch here

Dhoni's new ad that took a year to make impresses Sehwag. Watch here1 min read . 05:07 PM IST
- Bengaluru-based educational technology company Unacademy has launched a new brand film titled Lesson No. 7, featuring cricket legend Dhoni
In a new ad film, former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni tried to outrun a train with several obstacles. "This is as good as the helicopter shot," wrote Virender Sehwag praising the ad.
Bengaluru-based educational technology company Unacademy has launched a new brand film titled Lesson No. 7, featuring cricket legend Dhoni.
According to Unacademy founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal, the ad film took almost one year to complete.
"Our most ambitious and iconic film till date. Took almost one year to make," Munjal wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.
Within a few minutes of the film being released, it raked up over 50 lakh views on Twitter.
Celebrated sports and film personalities such as Harsha Bhogle, Ravichandran Ashwin, Samantha Prabhu, Anupam Kher also engaged with Unacademy in response to the film, tweeting their own take on Perseverance from breaking barriers.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "The film portrays the feeling of breaking through all barriers with such perfection that I want to keep watching it on loop."
Speaking about the film, Dhoni said, "Both in life and in cricket, I have always believed in two things, i.e to focus on breaking through the next immediate barrier and continue to learn to be battle ready. The film reflects on how Unacademy looks at Learning as a continuous process and prepares you for your next challenge ahead and I am delighted to be associated with Unacademy. As they say, you never lose, you either win or you learn, so looking forward to the same with this association."
