Dhruv Jurel joins Farookh Engineer, Wriddhiman Saha in elite league with maiden Test hundred during IND vs WI

Dhruv Jurel became the 12th Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred after the Uttar Pradesh batter reached his maiden century on the second day of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. In the process, Jurel became the fifth Indian wicketkeeper to score their maiden Test hundred after Vijay Manjrekar, Farookh Engineer, Ajay Ratra and Wriddhiman Saha.

Advertisement

With his hundred, Jurel's century became the third by a designated Indian wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant's two in England in 2025. In fact, Jurel replaced Pant, who is recovering from a toe fracture, in the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies.

Coming into bat after the fall of Shubman Gill, Jurel kept the scoreboard ticking and forged crucial partnerships with another centurion KL Rahul (30 runs for the fourth wicket) and Ravindra Jadeja (more than 100 runs for the fifth wicket). The right-hander batter came into this series on the back of a hundred and a fifty against Australia A recently.