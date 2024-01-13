Dhruv Jurel joins India squad for opening tests against England; Shami, Ishan Kishan miss out
Indian Men's Cricket Team has included four spinners in its squad for the first two tests against England but experienced fast bowler Mohammed Shami is not yet fit to take part. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has received a maiden call-up for the Indian Test squad for the first two Tests.