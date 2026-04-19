Dhruv Jurel's acrobatic stumping in KKR vs RR grabs worldwide attention; leaves Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen in awe

On a day when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their maiden win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the iconic Eden Gardens also witnessed a brilliant from Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps that left the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen awestruck. The incident took place on the fifth over of the KKR's chase.
Having lost both their openers - Ajinkya Rahane and Tim Seifert - for ducks in the first two overs, Cameron Green started from where he left in the previous match. Coming after a knock of 79 against Gujarat Titans, Green started tonking the likes of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger for a flurry of boundaries in a rescue act and raced to 27 in just 12 balls.
It on the fourth ball of the Ravi Bishnoi over, Green decided to charge down the wicket. However, Bishnoi's googly turned down the leg side, leaving Green out of the crease by a mile. Momentarily blinded by the Green's movement, Jurel grabbed the ball super fast, diving to his left. He cleanly collected the ball and hit the stumps one-handed on the reverse.
Green failed to recover in time, thus falling short of the crease. Even Jurel was left in disbelief, and so his teammates.
Taking to social media, Tendulkar shared a screenshot of the stumping and heaped high praise for Jurel. “Only one stump in sight, on the move, and done in the blink of an eye! Simply magnificent Dhruv Jurel!” said the greatest batter India has ever produced.
Not just Tendulkar, even former England captain Pietersen too was left short of words. "The greatest stumping ever in cricket," said Pietersen. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja called Jurel India's best "right now".
“Arguably, one of the greatest stumping in IPL history by Dhruv Jurel. Dhruv Jurel is India's best wicket-keeper batter right now and will serve India for at least 8-10 years,” wrote Jadeja on X.
Meanwhile, a timely unbeaten 53 from vice-captain Rinku Singh powered former champions KKR to their first win of IPL 2026 as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine applied the brakes effectively to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 155/9.
Opting to bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (46) provided a flying start as Rajasthan Royals reached 81/0 in 8.3 overs but spin duo of Chakaravarthy (3/14) and Narine (2/26) put in the squeeze to leave the visitors at 124/5 in 16 overs.
Shimron Hetmyer (15) and Riyan Parag (12) reached double digit scores but Kartik Tyagi (3/22 ) then scalped three wickets as they couldn't recover, managing a below-par total. In reply, KKR slipped 5/2 in 2nd over before losing half their side for 70 in 11th over.
Rinku then steadied the chase, sharing a decisive 76-run stand off 37 balls with Anukul Roy (29) to guide KKR home with two balls to spare.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.