Dhruv Jurel's acrobatic stumping in KKR vs RR grabs worldwide attention; leaves Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen in awe

On a day when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their maiden win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the iconic Eden Gardens also witnessed a brilliant from Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps that left the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen awestruck. The incident took place on the fifth over of the KKR's chase.

Having lost both their openers - Ajinkya Rahane and Tim Seifert - for ducks in the first two overs, Cameron Green started from where he left in the previous match. Coming after a knock of 79 against Gujarat Titans, Green started tonking the likes of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger for a flurry of boundaries in a rescue act and raced to 27 in just 12 balls.

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It on the fourth ball of the Ravi Bishnoi over, Green decided to charge down the wicket. However, Bishnoi's googly turned down the leg side, leaving Green out of the crease by a mile. Momentarily blinded by the Green's movement, Jurel grabbed the ball super fast, diving to his left. He cleanly collected the ball and hit the stumps one-handed on the reverse.

Green failed to recover in time, thus falling short of the crease. Even Jurel was left in disbelief, and so his teammates.

Taking to social media, Tendulkar shared a screenshot of the stumping and heaped high praise for Jurel. “Only one stump in sight, on the move, and done in the blink of an eye! Simply magnificent Dhruv Jurel!” said the greatest batter India has ever produced.

Not just Tendulkar, even former England captain Pietersen too was left short of words. "The greatest stumping ever in cricket," said Pietersen. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja called Jurel India's best "right now".

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“Arguably, one of the greatest stumping in IPL history by Dhruv Jurel. Dhruv Jurel is India's best wicket-keeper batter right now and will serve India for at least 8-10 years,” wrote Jadeja on X.

KKR final open IPL 2026 account at home Meanwhile, a timely unbeaten 53 from vice-captain Rinku Singh powered former champions KKR to their first win of IPL 2026 as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine applied the brakes effectively to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 155/9.

Opting to bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (46) provided a flying start as Rajasthan Royals reached 81/0 in 8.3 overs but spin duo of Chakaravarthy (3/14) and Narine (2/26) put in the squeeze to leave the visitors at 124/5 in 16 overs.

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Shimron Hetmyer (15) and Riyan Parag (12) reached double digit scores but Kartik Tyagi (3/22 ) then scalped three wickets as they couldn't recover, managing a below-par total. In reply, KKR slipped 5/2 in 2nd over before losing half their side for 70 in 11th over.

Rinku then steadied the chase, sharing a decisive 76-run stand off 37 balls with Anukul Roy (29) to guide KKR home with two balls to spare.