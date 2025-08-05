Dhruv Jurel's only game in England puts the wicketkeeper-batter among India's firsts; details inside

Dhruv Jurel might have played only one Test match against England officially, but actually played three games during the series. Selected in the squad as the second wicketkeeper behind Rishabh Pant, Jurel's role can't be ignored as India drew the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 after 25 days of gruelling cricket on English soil.

Jurel first came into the scene when Pant injured his left index finger on the first day of the Lord's Test. The southpaw couldn't keep wickets for the remainder of the third Test with Jurel donning the big gloves. The Uttar Pradesh cricketer was given the exactly same role in the next Test in Manchester when Pant once again injured himself on the first day of the fourth game, this time fracturing his toe.

With Pant ruled out of the fifth Test, Jurel finally got his chance officially after more than seven months. While he might not have scored (19 and 34) as much as his other teammates did, Jurel's glovework on the final two days on seaming track earned him praise from the fraternity.

In the process, Jurel achieved an unique record of winning all the Test matches he has played in so far, according to a report in News18. In fact, Jurel is the first Indian to achieve this rare feat in atleast five matches.

West Indies' Eldine Baptiste holds the overall record, who played in 10 Tests, winning in all of them in his seven-year long career from 1983 to 1990. In his 10 Tests, Baptiste took 16 wickets and scored 233 runs.

Dhruv Jurel's India career - All you need to know Jurel got his maiden India call-up when England toured India for a five-match Test series in 2024. He made his debut in the third Test in Rajkot after repeated failures from first-choice wicketkeeper KS Bharat. Pant was recovering from his injuries suffered during the car accident at that time. He scored 46 off 104 balls on debut. India won that game.

The highlight of Jurel's short career came in his second Test in Ranchi when the right-hander stood tall for his crucial 90 runs off 149 balls in the first innings. Jurel showed maturity in the second innings too for his 39 not out when he forged a 72-run stand with Shubman Gill to avoid a collapse and helped India steer to victory.

