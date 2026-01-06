Did BCCI consult with IPL Governing Council on Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ouster? Here's what report says

The removal of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken over the cricket world in recent days. After being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹9.20 crores during the IPL 2026 mini-auction, the Kolkata franchise was ordered by the BCCI to release the Bangladesh quick amid political storms.

A report in The Indian Express, claimed that the IPL Governing Council wasn't even consulted on the whole Mustafizur saga. According to the report, the call for Mustafizur's ouster came from the top level in the BCCI and not among the members of the Board.

“We ourselves got to know about this through the media. There was no discussion. No suggestion was taken from our side,” the newspaper quoted a top BCCI official, also associated with IPL. The decision of remove Mustafizur on Saturday came amid the ongoing political indifferences between the two countries.

“Due to the recent developments that are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had informed. “BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement.”

Bangladesh not to travel to India In the aftermath of Mustafizur row, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to send its team to India for the next month's T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh are set to play their group games at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata (three) and Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (one).

The BCB, in its letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated they do not feel safes sending its players to India and requested for change of venues to Sri Lanka. Notably, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka. The Island nation is the co-host of the T20 World Cup with India.

Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast To add more to that, the interim Bangladesh government led by Muhammad Yunus has ordered ban on broadcast of IPL matches indefinitely in the country as the protest against Mustafizur's removal.