Did ICC reject Bangladesh Cricket Board's plea to shift T20 World Cup matches outside India? Here's what report says

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly rejected Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) request for shift in venues for the next month's T20 World Cup 2026. The BCB's request to ICC came after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) following a order from the BCCI.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the representatives from the ICC had a virtual call with the BCB officials on Tuesday. Although the report didn't quote anyone from either ICC or BCB, it stated that the apex body has rejected Bangladesh's request.

Also Read | Mustafizur Rahman makes PSL return after 8 years following IPL ouster

“The ICC is understood to have told the BCB that Bangladesh will need to travel to India to play the T20 World Cup or risk forfeiting points,” Cricinfo reported. However, BCB claimed that no official communication has been relayed to them by the ICC.

What did BCB write to ICC? Following Mustafizur's removal from IPL, the BCB cited player's safety and security behind their refusal to travel to the neighbouring country. "Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions," the BCB had said in a statement.

"In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India," it further added.

What is Mustafizur Rahman IPL controversy? Bought for ₹9.20 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the three-time IPL champions had to release their Bangladeshi left-arm quick upon BCCI's orders. Notably, Mustafizur was the only player from Bangladesh among seven to get a team during IPL 2026 mini auction last month.

The BCCI's decision came amid the political imbalance between the two countries in recent times. Questions were raised by several political parties and religious institutions on Bangladesh cricketer's inclusion in IPL. Even KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan wasn't spared.

Although BCCI didn't give any specific reason for Mustafizur's removal, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia cited "recent developments going all across" for such a decision. Sri Lanka are co-hosts of T20 World Cup 2026. It must be noted that Pakistan will play all their matches on Lankan soil.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule