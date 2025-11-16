Did Jasprit Bumrah say sorry to Temba Bavuma? Social media speculates after India pacer’s chat with South Africa captain

South Africa beat India by 30 runs in the first Test at Eden Gardens. After the match, Jasprit Bumrah’s gesture for South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won hearts.

Bumrah walked up to Bavuma for a brief chat. The Indian pacer put an arm around Bavuma during their conversation, and the two ended it with a handshake.

This came after a recent controversy involving Bumrah. While discussing a potential DRS with Rishabh Pant, he was heard on the stump mic calling Bavuma ‘bauna’ (dwarf). It was a remark about his height. The South African captain is 5 feet 4 inches.

“I think he is apologising for calling him Bauna,” commented a social media user.

While some assumed Bumrah was congratulating Bavuma, a user wrote, “Not congratulating, begging pardon actually.”

“Not congratulating, but apologising for his stupid words,” came from another.

The match itself swung sharply after Team India were bowled out for 159 on Day 1. South Africa recovered well and then defended a small target of 124. The hosts were bowled out for 93.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer led the attack with figures of 4-21. This was South Africa’s first Test win against India in India in 15 years. The win gives the Proteas a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Shortest cricketer in the world While Bavuma is among the shortest active players in international cricket, he is not the shortest one. Mushfiqur Rahim is the shortest, 5 feet 2 inches. Mominul Haque, also from Bangladesh, is 5 feet 3 inches.

India’s Prithvi Shaw, who has not played international cricket since 2021, is also 5 feet 4 inches, just like Bavuma.

The shortest international cricketer in history is New Zealand's Kruger van Wyk, 4 feet 9 inches. Walter "Tich" Cornford of England is the second shortest, at 5 feet.

Controversy around Eden Gardens pitch The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was under scrutiny. The surface delivered uneven bounce and excessive turns, making the batters’ lives incredibly difficult.

Gautam Gambhir, however, blamed it on the Indian batters rather than placing the blame on curator Sujan Mukhopadhyay.

"It was not an unplayable wicket, there were no demons," the Team India head coach said at the post-match media interaction.

"If you are willing to put your head down and if you have a solid defence, if you have a temperament, you can definitely score runs," he said.

“It was a wicket where your technique can be judged, your mental toughness can be challenged, and more important than that is your temperament,” PTI quoted Gambhir as saying.