Did Javagal Srinath really bowl at 156 kph? Story behind India's fastest delivery that was never officially recorded

Javagal Srinath turned 57 on Monday, a quiet birthday for a bowler whose loudest number never made the books. Days after he was spotted on the Bengaluru Metro, Indian cricket was still circling the same old question: did the Mysore Express really send down a 156 kph ball that beat Allan Donald and Lance Klusener, or did a shaky 1990s speed gun leave the country with a legend instead of a record?

Long before Umran Malik, Mayank Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ashok Sharma made 150 kph feel routine, Srinath was India’s idea of fast.

Did Javagal Srinath actually bowl at 156 kph? The short answer is this: it was reported, it was widely repeated, and it was never officially logged. The claim sits between December 1996 and February 1997, when India toured South Africa and speed guns were in use. A later Cricinfo column said Srinath was already being timed above 150 kph in that window, in the same air as Donald and Klusener.

“Between December ‘96 and February ‘97 Srinath's speeds were timed in excess of 150kph and were comparable to those of both Allan Donald and South Africa's 'new' pace sensation Lance Klusener. Whilst Klusener's fastest ball came in at 154kph and he proved at the time to be faster than Donald, it has been brought to my attention on numerous occasions that Srinath pipped them both with one particular delivery measured at 156kph. This particular delivery was reported by a major Indian News service, although the exact date and the match in question have not been confirmed,” the excerpt said.

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How fast was Srinath compared with the world’s quickest bowlers? Peak against peak is the only fair test, and even that is messy. In 1996-97, Donald was the standard of Test pace. Klusener was timed at 154 kph and, for a stretch, looked quicker than Donald. Srinath, on the same tour, was being read above 150. If the Indian report is accepted, one ball went past both of them.

The numbers that did sit on a public gun came later, and they were a shade lower. After rotator-cuff surgery in 1997, he still touched 148 kph against Australia at home in 1998. At the 1999 World Cup he reached 149 kph and finished as the second-fastest bowler of the tournament, behind only Shoaib Akhtar’s 154.5 kph. In India’s World Cup match against Australia, he outpaced Glenn McGrath.

He was not Shoaib at full tilt. He was not a 160 kph myth. For one South African summer, he belonged in the same sentence as Donald and Klusener, and may, for one unrecorded ball, have been ahead of both.

The 87-wicket season that changed Srinath Pace was only half the story. The year that remade him was 1995 in England. Recommended to Gloucestershire by Courtney Walsh, Srinath arrived almost unknown in county cricket and left with 87 Championship wickets and career-best first-class figures of 9 for 76.

He had already announced himself for Karnataka in 1989-90 with a hat-trick on first-class debut, finishing with 5 for 85 and taking wickets off the first two balls of the second innings. Tests were slower. Ten wickets in five matches in Australia. Twelve from three Tests on the 1992 tour of South Africa. Once Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar faded, he took the new ball with Venkatesh Prasad and raced to 92 Test wickets in 27 matches.

Ahmedabad in November 1996 proved the point. India defended 170. South Africa were bowled out for 105.

Srinath took 18 wickets in that home series and 17 more on the return tour, the same tour that produced the 156 kph claim.

Srinath was still touching 149 kph after shoulder surgery The rotator cuff flared in 1997. Surgery followed. Pace dipped. The easy assumption was that the express years were over. They were not. He was still at 148 kph against Australia in 1998 and 149 kph at the 1999 World Cup. The hit-the-deck length, the inswinger and the cutter stayed. What changed was the cost of every spell.

He retired from Tests in 2002, at 33. He wanted the ODI leg of the 2003-04 Australia tour and could not get fit in time. He did go to the 2003 World Cup in South Africa and left with 16 wickets at 23, a last clean line on a 12-year career across four World Cups and 44 World Cup wickets.

Where does Srinath stand among India’s great fast bowlers? The ledger is clear even if the speed gun is not. He still holds India’s record for most ODI wickets by a fast bowler, with 315. He began as backup to Kapil and Prabhakar, became the spearhead with Prasad, and handed the new ball to Zaheer Khan.