Did Jonathan Trott reveal Virat Kohli's England address? Ex-batter asks ‘can he not be persuaded to come back?’ in Tests

Virat Kohli might have quit Test cricket a month ago but he is nowhere to be gone. Its true that the world has not seen even a glimpse of Kohli since his Royal Challengers Bengaluru's controversial Indian Premier League victory parade, but the former Indian captain is still following Shubman Gill-led team's performance closely. His back-to-back tweets on Gill and India's win at Edgbaston are a proof of that.

While his peer Rohit Sharma, who announced Test retirement just four days before Kohli, is still very active on social media, the 36-year-old went into a complete silence of his whereabouts and what he is doing these days. Kohli had retired from T20Is too.

"Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubman with the bat and in the field, and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch,” Kohli posted after India's win by 336 runs against England in the second Test.

Referring to the X posts, former England batter Jonathan Trott felt Kohli might be missing the Indian dressing room that he has been a part of 14 years since his debut in 2011. Despite a fact that Kohli is unlikely to make an U-turn in Tests, Trott still felt that the Indian ace might rethink his decision taken on May 12, 2025, as some section of his fans.

“Doesn’t he live in St. John’s Wood or nearby? Can he not be persuaded to come back?” were Trott's words while speaking during a Sony Sports Network show on Sunday. It's true that Kohli's England address is not known to anyone, but Trott's reveal might give fans something new.

Earlier, The Telegraph reported, Notting Hill is Kohli's address in the United Kingdom. Notably, the distance between Notting Hill and St. John’s Wood is 2.5 miles. If not the two, Kohli must be residing somewhere near those two landmarks.

“Coming back to Virat Kohli's tweet, no wonder he misses that dressing room feeling. I sometimes wonder how quickly that feeling comes back after you give up the game,” Trott added.

What's next for Virat Kohli? When will he return? The world would have seen Kohli in India colours in August. But with India's tour of Bangladesh postponed to September 2026, Kohli's return for the Men in Blue has been delayed until October-November when the Rohit Sharma-led side travel to Australia for a white-ball series.