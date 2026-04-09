Did Lalit Modi actually gift Yuvraj Singh a car for hitting six sixes in 2007 T20 World Cup? Ex-India player clarifies

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was one of the main stars who helped India win the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

When it comes to the 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh became synonymous with the six sixes in an over, that he slammed against England's Stuart Broad in a Super 8 clash in Durban.

He eventually scored a 12-ball half-century and helped India beat England by 18 runs.

Yuvraj Singh shares story behind Lalit Modi's gift There was speculation on social media that former IPL chairman Lalit Modi had gifted Yuvraj Singh a luxurious car for his six sixes against England. The former Punjab cricketer has now revealed the actual story.

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"He said to me that if someone hits six sixes, I'm going to give him a Ferrari. It just happened, and I was like, 'Where's my Ferrari?' He promised a Porsche 911, and I asked, 'Where's my Porsche?' He said, 'You will get your car.' I asked, 'What if I win the next game? Do I upgrade to a Ferrari?'

"He said, 'No, no, no, you will only get a Porsche.' But I actually got my car from him," Yuvraj said on The Overlap Cricket show hosted by former England cricketer Michael Vaughan. "I got a BMW M5. He did deliver. He is a man of his word," he added.

The 44-year-old also recalled the story between him and Chris Broad, Stuart's father. "After the fifth six, I smiled at him and said, 'We're even now, mate. The next one's for me.' His dad, Chris Broad, was the match referee. He came and told me, 'You almost finished my son's career!'

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“He said, 'You need to sign a shirt for Stuart.' On my India shirt, I wrote to Stuart that I've been hit for five sixes, I know how it feels, and I hope you go on to become the best. Lately, I heard that when Chris gave him that shirt, he threw it in the bin!," said Yuvraj.

In the 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh scored 148 runs from five innings, whereas in the 2011 ODI World Cup, he scored 362 runs from eight innings. He went on to play for multiple franchises in the IPL, including Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Overall, he played 132 IPL matches and ended up scoring 2750 runs and taking 32 wickets.