Did Mahatma Gandhi play football? Story behind this lesser-known player and where is he now

Remember Mahatma Gandhi Heberpio Mattos Pires of Brazil? The 32-year-old footballer made waves last year—not just for his skills but also for his name, which directly connects to India's Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly known as Mahatma Gandhi.

Brazil, a country that has produced football legends like Kaka, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Diego Carlos, Pele, and Neymar, also has this uniquely named player.

The footballer's Brazilian parents, inspired by the Indian freedom fighter's legacy of non-violence in freeing India from British rule, named him Mahatma Gandhi—a testament to the Indian leader's global influence.

Who is Mahatma Gandhi Heberpio Mattos Pires? Mahatma Gandhi started his professional career in 2011. He made his debut for Atletico Goianiense in Brazil. However, he later also played at Trindade, Goiania and Ipora on multiple loan spells. Originally a defensive midfielder, Mahatma Gandhi also plays in the left-back position and as a central midfielder.

Mahatma Gandhi played in both the first tier and second tier of Brazilian football. He was also part of the Atletico Goianiense team that won the state league, Campeonato Goiano, in 2014. In that competition, Mahatma Gandhi made a total of five appearances.

Where is footballer Mahatma Gandhi now? According to the website Transfermarkt.co.in, Mahatma Gandhi last played professional football in 2017 for Goiania. His current status on the website is shown as 'retired'. Notably, the footballer has no social media presence, thus making it difficult to know about his current whereabouts.

Story behind Mahatma Gandhi Heberpio Mattos Pires' name? Based on a RadioMango report, Mahatma Gandhi's parents were residents of Goiania, a city in central Brazil and the capital of Goias state. They greatly admired Mahatma Gandhi for his values and named their child after the great Indian leader, who was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

