‘Did nothing wrong’: Mohsin Naqvi denies apologising to BCCI, holds firm on Asia Cup trophy handover

​Pakistan Cricket Board Chief and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi has once again taken a defiant tone regarding the handing over of the Asia Cup 2025 Trophy to Team India. In a new post on X (formerly Twitter), Naqvi categorically denied apologizing to the BCCI and said he had done nothing wrong in the whole trophy saga.

​“Indian media thrives on lies, not facts. Let me make it absolutely clear: I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so. This fabricated nonsense is nothing but cheap propaganda, aimed only at misleading their own people,” Naqvi wrote in a post on X.

​The ACC chairman further said that if Team India wants the trophy they will have to come to the ACC office in Dubai and collect it from him.

​"Unfortunately, India continues to drag politics into cricket, damaging the very spirit of the game. As ACC Chairman, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day, and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me," Naqvi added.

​A report by India Today today said that Naqvi had apologized for his behaviour to both the BCCI and other member nations of the ACC.

​Meanwhile, as per a Geo News report, no formal decision was made during the ACC meeting on Tuesday.

​What is the Asia Cup trophy controversy about? ​Notably, after India comfortably defeated Pakistan to win the Asia Cup final, the Men in Blue had refused to take the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi since he is also a minister of Pakistan. After that Naqvi instructed ACC officials to take the trophy and medals from the stadium.

​BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier publicly revealed the reason behind not taking the trophy from Naqvi. He said, “We have decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the senior leaders of Pakistan. That was a conscious decision.”

