Did Pakistan engineer Bangladesh's World Cup exit? 1983 Legend claims 'they want to bring India down'

With tensions between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC on a high, former India pacer Madan Lal has claimed that Pakistan is behind Bangladesh's refusal to come to India. Lal also rebuffed Bangladesh's claims of security threats to its players in India.

Notably, Bangladesh could be kicked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after the country refused to abide by the ICC ultimatum over confirming its presence in the tournament. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had earlier requested a change of venue from the ICC over concerns about player security and rising political tensions with India.

However, the ICC refused to entertain the request so close to the tournament and gave Bangladesh time till 22 January to make up its mind on playing the tournament.

In turn, the BCB blamed the ICC for double standards since India were allowed to play at a neutral venue during the 2025 Champions Trophy. The team now risks being replaced in the upcoming tournament, with Scotland being seen as a possible replacement.

Pakistan behind Bangladesh's refusal to come to India: In an interaction with India Today, the 1983 World Cup winner said, “I think it's foolish, I can say that because India is not going to lose anything. Bangladesh is going to lose everything because not participating in such a big tournament, from the commercial point of view, Bangladesh is going to be quite a loss,” Madan Lal told India Today.

"I think it's Pakistan instigating them not to participate in this tournament. They just want to bring India down," he added.

On security concerns around playing in India, Lal said Mumbai is one of the safest places in India. He also claimed that Pakistan and Bangladesh are playing politics to let India down.

"They are playing in Mumbai, and it is one of the safest places in India. It doesn't make any difference to the Indian board or anything, but I think it's all politics, Pakistan and Bangladesh playing their part very strongly because they want to let India down, and that's the thing," Lal added.

In a separate interaction with PTI, Lal said the decision not to come to India is not good for Bangladesh cricket or its players.