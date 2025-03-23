Indian Premier League season 18 in underway with the first match won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. However, ahead of the match, IPL opening ceremony was also held at the Eden Gardens where KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan was joined by Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh on stage. A video of that ceremony has now gone viral where Rinku comes up to the stage, shakes hands with Shah Rukh but looks to be snubbing the former Indian captain.

In the video, Virat seems to holding his hand ahead for Rinku but the young batter just walks past him and takes his spot. As expected the new video has got a lot of users on social media excited with social media users debating among themselves if it was a delibarate move or Rinku just forgot to shake hands with Kohli.

Notably, Rinku and Virat have shared an excellent relationship in the past with the left hander also receiving a few of Virat Kohli's bats. A video of Rinku had gone viral during IPL last year while asking Kohli for his bat.

Netizens react to Rinku Singh's Kohli snub: Reacting to the viral video, one user on X wrote, “It was happened unknowingly.Rinku Singh is well aware about the stature of Virat Kohli but he needs to learn manner and etiquette .He can't even think in his dreams to insult or ignore Virat. Actually he was a bit nervous see the body language.”

“Rinku didn't shake hands wid kohli deliberately & not bcoz he was nervous. It clearly shows downfall of respect level amongst younger generation for kohli, which is quite correct. Kohli is no Sachin/Rahul/Ganguly that he deserves all respect. Also kohli hs no say fr his selection” added another user

“If you can see rinku was quite nervous from the time he was called upon the stage and after greeting SRK he was looking down and didn't notice Virat. Have some shame for posting this kind of thing. Rinku has highest respect for VK.” yet another user added.

Shah Rukh Khan lauds Virat Kohli: Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was all praises for Kohli during the opening ceremony, calling him an inspiration and ‘Gen Old’ of IPL.