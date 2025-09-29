Did Rinku Singh manifest hitting winning runs in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final? His ‘win run’ card sparks buzz | Watch

Rinku Singh, playing his first match of the Asia Cup, scripted a dream finish for India in the high-stakes final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. With one run needed off three balls, the left-hander calmly lofted his very first delivery over mid-on for four, sealing India’s five-wicket win and their ninth Asia Cup title — the second in the T20 format.

What made the moment extraordinary was a revelation by TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who shared that Rinku had written on a card before the tournament began on 6 September: “Win run” — a manifestation of his desire to hit the winning runs for India in the Asia Cup 2025 final. That prophecy came true in the most dramatic fashion.

Rinku Singh had willed to hit the winning runs in the Asia Cup, and despite playing just one ball in the entire tournament, the Indian finisher incredibly managed to do that on Sunday night.

Rinku's first game of the Asia Cup 2025 happened to be the high-pressure India vs Pakistan final. All Rinku needed was just one ball to make his wish come true. And a hit over mid-on on the only ball he faced in the entire championship took India to its second Asia Cup T20 title.

The video quickly went viral across platforms as fans hailed Rinku’s composure under pressure.

A netizen wrote on X, “Bhai ne ek baar commitment kar di to fir... Kisi ki nhi sunte…[sic].”

Another X-tian wrote, “God's plan baby.”

Another social media user wrote, “Tagda manifestation hai...Too many things had to go in his favour for this event to come true for him.. really happy for Rinku Bhaiya..!!”

“Nothing else matters. This one ball matters. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy,” said Rinku, visibly emotional after the match.

His teammates, too, were jubilant following the five-wicket win.

After the nail-biting final, vice-captain Shubman Gill said that winning the Asia Cup 2025 while remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament was “pretty amazing.”