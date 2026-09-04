Did Salman Ali Agha refuse to meet King Charles III in England? Pakistan coach Mike Hesson reveals what happened

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has dug deep in the chaotic meet with the King Charles III on September 2, revealing what went behind the scenes. Pakistan cricket has been going through a turmoil recently. After they lost the first two Tests against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked seven players and two coaches to return home before the third.

Amid the debatable call by PCB, reports emerged that one of the discarded Pakistani cricketer refused to meet King Charles III of England at the Buckingham Palace as a protest against the treatment by the PCB towards him. Salman Ali Agha was reported to be the player who refused.

Also Read | Discarded Pakistan cricketer refuses to meet King Charles III of England

Revealing details of what happened before their Buckingham Palace visit, Hesson, who was one of the two coaches called up for the third Test against England, quashed rumours of Salman Agha declining the invitation. The event took place after Pakistan released seven players from Test squad.

“Look, I know there’s been a void in the news, but people are just making up stories. Salman Ali Agha, as I’ve said, the three players were released from the squad before I arrived, well before Buckingham Palace,” Hesson said.

“They were sent a note at that time that these three players would not be attending Buckingham Palace. So, someone’s just made something up,” added the New Zealander, who replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed in England.

Revealing more, Hesson said there were no last minute changes in the guest-list for the Buckingham Palace event. “In terms of the other players, all of the rest of the players that were in the squad were already on the list.

"I was already on the list as the white-ball head coach, so there have been no changes to it. It was all very straightforward. Someone’s just got two and two together and come up with nine. For me, that’s unacceptable journalism,” Hesson added.

Also Read | Pakistan axe seven players and coach Sarfaraz after 2-0 England Test defeat

Who were the Pakistan players released? The seven released players were Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. While Imam ul Haq and Mohammad Rizwan returned home immediately, Salman Agha was asked to stay back in England.

Having said that, the former Pakistan T20I skipper was not seen at the event with King Charles III. The remaining four Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were pictured at the event.

Among the seven replacement players, only Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have played eight and two Tests, respectively. All-rounder Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is, but yet to play a Test.

The four other players are left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jnr, wicketkeeper-batter and player of the tournament of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 Saad Baig, right-arm pace bowling all-rounders Mohammad Imran (also known as Imran Randhawa) and Razaullah.