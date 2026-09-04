Did Salman Ali Agha refuse to meet King Charles III in England? Pakistan coach Mike Hesson reveals what happened

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has dug deep in the chaotic meet with the King Charles III on September 2, revealing what went behind the scenes. Pakistan cricket has been going through a turmoil recently. After they lost the first two Tests against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked seven players and two coaches to return home before the third.

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Amid the debatable call by PCB, reports emerged that one of the discarded Pakistani cricketer refused to meet King Charles III of England at the Buckingham Palace as a protest against the treatment by the PCB towards him. Salman Ali Agha was reported to be the player who refused.

Also Read | Discarded Pakistan cricketer refuses to meet King Charles III of England

Revealing details of what happened before their Buckingham Palace visit, Hesson, who was one of the two coaches called up for the third Test against England, quashed rumours of Salman Agha declining the invitation. The event took place after Pakistan released seven players from Test squad.

“Look, I know there’s been a void in the news, but people are just making up stories. Salman Ali Agha, as I’ve said, the three players were released from the squad before I arrived, well before Buckingham Palace,” Hesson said.

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“They were sent a note at that time that these three players would not be attending Buckingham Palace. So, someone’s just made something up,” added the New Zealander, who replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed in England.

Revealing more, Hesson said there were no last minute changes in the guest-list for the Buckingham Palace event. “In terms of the other players, all of the rest of the players that were in the squad were already on the list.

"I was already on the list as the white-ball head coach, so there have been no changes to it. It was all very straightforward. Someone’s just got two and two together and come up with nine. For me, that’s unacceptable journalism,” Hesson added.

Also Read | Pakistan axe seven players and coach Sarfaraz after 2-0 England Test defeat

Who were the Pakistan players released? The seven released players were Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. While Imam ul Haq and Mohammad Rizwan returned home immediately, Salman Agha was asked to stay back in England.

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Having said that, the former Pakistan T20I skipper was not seen at the event with King Charles III. The remaining four Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were pictured at the event.

Among the seven replacement players, only Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have played eight and two Tests, respectively. All-rounder Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is, but yet to play a Test.

The four other players are left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jnr, wicketkeeper-batter and player of the tournament of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 Saad Baig, right-arm pace bowling all-rounders Mohammad Imran (also known as Imran Randhawa) and Razaullah.

Updated Pakistan squad for 3rd Test vs England Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper) Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in