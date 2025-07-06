Did Shubman Gill put BCCI in trouble after sporting Nike vest during IND vs ENG 2nd Test? What's controversy all about?

Shubman Gill might be basking in glory after leading India to their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston in Birmingham, but what drew a lot of attention was the clothing the captain was wearing at the time of declaration on the fourth day of the second game against England.

Advertisement

With a lead of more than 600 runs, India decided to declare their second innings at 427/6 in the 83rd over. Gill, leading India for the first time in this series, came out in his black Nike vest to call back Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja back, raising eyebrows

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signed a five-year deal with Adidas in 2023, thus gaining the exclusive sponsorship rights for jerseys, kits and other merchandise for India’s men’s, women’s, and U-19 teams. The image of Gill in Nike clothing quickly went viral in no time, with fans calling it a violation of BCCI’s apparel agreement.

Did Shubman Gill violate BCCI's apparel agreement? The Indian captain might not get penalised for wearing a Nike vest as the sponsorship deal between BCCI and Adidas doesn't speak about the innerwear of a player. “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) & adidas has today announced a brand-new partnership as the kit sponsor for the BCCI,” a statement on BCCI's website read.

Advertisement

“The contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI - including the men’s, women’s & youth teams,” it said further. Nike is a direct competitor of Adidas.