Did this tactical mistake cost R Ashwin his place in CSK’s XI? MS Dhoni takes responsibility for ‘putting pressure’

Chennai Super Kings registered only their second win in seven matches in the Indian Premier League after they beat high-flying Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets on Monday. CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock as he played a smart unbeaten cameo to help guide the team to a long-awaited victory.

One of the biggest talking points was the personnel changes CSK made for the game as they brought back Jamie Overton into the XI and gave Shaik Rasheed a debut and. While Devon Conway made way for Overton, Rasheed’s debut came at the expense of Ravichandran Ashwin’s place in the team.

Ashwin has been well below his best this year with fans calling for his exclusion from the XI, and it happened on Sunday as CSK beat LSG.

Tactical mistake? Speaking at the post match presentation, Dhoni admitted the tactical decision that seemed to have led to the 38-year-old’s ouster from the XI.

"We were putting too much pressure on Ash. He was bowling two overs in the first six. We made changes, and this looks like a better attack. As a bowling unit, we've done well. As a batting unit, we can do better. Roles and responsibilities - that's what we talk about," Dhoni said.

Ashwin has been expensive in those powerplay overs that Dhoni attributed to. In 6 overs in the powerplay in IPL 2025, Ashwin has conceded 90 runs with just 1 scalp to his name in those overs.

Not a happy return The legendary off-spinner’s return to CSK was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, news leading up to IPL 2025. The Chennai lad made his debut in the tournament for his home city franchise way back in 2009 and enjoyed title success as he won 2 IPL titles and 2 Champions League T20 titles before leaving for greener pastures in 2015.

After CSK picked him up at the auction for ₹9.75 crore, fans were waiting with baited breath for his second ‘debut’ with the franchise.

However, it hasn’t been a happy return for the spinner, who recently retired from the Indian team in early 2025.

Prior to his exclusion from the LSG game, Ashwin played all 6 matches and in that period he has been below par. His total returns in those games have been 5 wickets at an average of 39.60 and an economy rate of 9.9.