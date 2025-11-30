Did Virat Kohli communicate with BCCI on Test retirement U-turn? Secretary Devajit Saikia says ‘do not give weight to…’

Ever since Virat Kohli's announced his Test retirement in June earlier this year, a debate always took the centre stage whether it was the right time for the star Indian batter to call his time in the longest format. The discussion got momentum after India's whitewash against South Africa earlier this week, with reports of Kohli being asked to come out of the Test retirement to help stabilise the middle order.

Several media reports on internet stated that the BCCI is in talks to ask Kohli to consider Test retirement, along with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, in an attempt to resurrect India's campaign in World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign.

Reacting for the first time on such rumours, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia shut all the speculations, stating that no such conversation took place between the former skipper and the Indian Board.

“What’s being said about Virat Kohli is just a rumour. There has been no conversation with Kohli about this. Do not give weight to rumours. Nothing of that sort has happened,” Saikia was quoted as saying to AajTak.

The 36-year-old, who only plays ODIs for India, struck a magnificent 135 off 120 balls on Monday, powering the Men in Blue to a mammoth 349/8 in 50 overs in Ranchi. During his time in the middle, Kohli struck 11 fours and seven sixes and notched up a 136-run stand with Rohit Sharma.

'It needs to be taken very, seriously - Pietersen Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also weighed his opinion that both Kohli and Rohit should be allowed to make a U-turn if they want to contribute more in the longest format.

“I don’t always believe what I read in the media or on social media. But, if it’s half true that both Virat and Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again, then it needs to be taken very, very seriously,” Pietersen said.

“The survival of Test cricket is a hot topic of conversation, and if the biggest stars in the game want to play it again, they must play,” he added. Kohli retired from Tests just before the England tour after his poor show in the in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

