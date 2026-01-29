Did Yuvraj Singh retire from cricket because he was disrespected? Former all-rounder drops bombshell

Yuvraj Singh, while on a podcast with Sania Mirza, spoke openly about the reason behind ending his cricket career. He also talked about mentoring Abhishek Sharma.

The former India all-rounder, during a chat on Serving it Up with Sania, said his decision to retire was not sudden. It came from deep mental and physical fatigue. Over time, cricket stopped feeling enjoyable and began to feel like a heavy burden.

At the same time, Yuvraj admitted that he had felt a lack of support and respect towards the end. That made him question why he was continuing when the joy was gone.

The constant pressure to prove himself took a serious toll on his mind and body, he said. The game he once loved started to feel like a daily struggle rather than a passion.

“I was not enjoying my game. I wondered why I was playing cricket when I was not enjoying it. I was not feeling supported. I was not feeling respected,” Yuvraj Singh said.

“I've given my best. Why am I lingering on to something that I'm not enjoying. Why do I need to play to prove myself?” he wondered before announcing his retirement.

Yuvraj also shared that the moment he retired, he felt a sense of relief and happiness return. Today, he finds peace in playing golf, where competition exists without pressure. It allows him to enjoy sport again in a relaxed and friendly setting.

“The day I stopped (playing international cricket), I was myself again. We all go through that phase,” he added.

Mentoring Abhishek Sharma During the podcast, Yuvraj Singh said he viewed mentoring Abhishek Sharma as a chance to give young players the mental support he himself missed early in his career.

He explained that, although he had good seniors, such as Sachin Tendulkar, it took many years to truly learn the international game. He mentioned that his mentor had never played international cricket.

Yograj Singh, Yuvraj’s father and mentor, had a brief exposure in international cricket. He played 6 ODIs and just 1 Test match for the country. His only Test wicket was John Wright, who later became Team India coach.

For Abhishek, Yuvraj followed a clear long-term plan. He created a 4-year roadmap focused only on playing for India. His focus was not on short-term success in the IPL or Ranji Trophy.

Shubman Gill, also mentored by Yuvraj, was already playing for India. According to Singh, Gill was “much smarter, more hardworking” with “greater work-ethics”.

"Abishek is someone we had to take him there. I think we had like a 4-year plan… he did what I told him. Exactly in 4 years and 3 months, he played for India," Yuvraj Singh said.

Abhishek Sharma breaking Yuvraj Singh’s record While introducing the topic of mentoring Abhishek Sharma, Sania Mirza said, “He broke your record.” Yuvraj was quick to dismiss that.

After a wry smile, he said, “Abhishek hasn’t broken any of my records.”

Then, he mentioned that Sharma had broken only one record. Abhishek now holds the record for the fastest 50 by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is. It was earlier held by his mentor.

“I was a middle-order batsman. He is an opener. All the fielders are inside the circle for him. For me, they are outside,” he humorously argued.

Abhishek Sharma earlier scored a 14-ball 50 against New Zealand. He fell just short of breaking Yuvraj Singh’s record of being the fastest T20 fifty by an Indian.

