‘Didn't get credit’: Sunil Gavaskar takes indirect jab at Gautam Gambhir as Shreyas Iyer makes IPL history

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has criticised Gautam Gambhir after Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings qualified for the 2025 IPL playoffs on Sunday. Gavaskar questioned the unfair treatment meted out to the star batter last year, when Gambhir was credited for Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2024 victory, and went on to become coach of the Indian cricket team.

Iyer created a unique record on Sunday by becoming the first captain in IPL history to lead three different franchises to the playoffs. The 30-year-old had previously led the Delhi Capitals to the playoffs in 2019 and 2020; the latter year, DC also made it to their first ever final.

Having missed IPL 2023 due to a back injury, the right-handed batter made a strong comeback to lead KKR to their first IPL title in 10 years. However, Iyer was released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions, and KKR's loss turned out to be PBKS' gain, as the franchise picked up the batter for a staggering ₹26.75 crore at this year's IPL auction.

Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Gautam Gambhir: Sunil Gavaskar emphasised the role of the captain in leading a team on Sunday, citing the fact that Ricky Ponting wasn't being given all the credit this year. Without naming Gambhir, Gavaskar stated that Iyer hadn't received the credit he deserved for KKR's victory last year, with all the praise instead being given to the head coach.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, “He didn't get the credit for the IPL victory last season. All the plaudits were given to someone else. It's the captain who plays a major role in what's happening in the middle and not someone sitting in the dugout. See, this year he's getting fair credit. No one is giving all the credit to Ricky Ponting,”