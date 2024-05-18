‘Didn’t play quality cricket…': Hardik Pandya reveals what ‘went wrong’ for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2024 season
After the 18 run loss against LSG on Friday, MI skipper Hardik Pandya discussed what went wrong for the franchise in IPL 2024 season.
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians failed to make an impact this season, finishing bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. MI also failed to end the season on a high as they suffered another defeat against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. After the loss to LSG, skipper Hardik Pandya admitted his team's struggles in the IPL 2024 season, but said he was looking forward to the next season of the cash-rich league.