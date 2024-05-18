Active Stocks
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'Didn't play quality cricket…': Hardik Pandya reveals what 'went wrong' for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2024 season
BackBack

‘Didn’t play quality cricket…': Hardik Pandya reveals what ‘went wrong’ for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2024 season

Livemint

After the 18 run loss against LSG on Friday, MI skipper Hardik Pandya discussed what went wrong for the franchise in IPL 2024 season.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya (R) gestures as Rohit Sharma looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17, 2024. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)Premium
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya (R) gestures as Rohit Sharma looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17, 2024. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians failed to make an impact this season, finishing bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. MI also failed to end the season on a high as they suffered another defeat against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. After the loss to LSG, skipper Hardik Pandya admitted his team's struggles in the IPL 2024 season, but said he was looking forward to the next season of the cash-rich league.

Also Read | Who won yesterday's IPL match? Top highlights of last night's LSG vs MI match

In an interaction with the broadcasters, Pandya said, "Quite difficult, this season we didn’t play good quality cricket and it cost us the whole season. It’s a professional world, sometimes there’ll be good and sometimes bad days. As a group, we didn’t play quality and smart cricket and it showed in the results. Too early to exactly point out what went wrong tonight. The whole season kind of went wrong. We can pass on this game and look forward to the next season,"

Notably, the MI management had decided to remove Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of the IPL 2024 season, handing over the responsibility to Hardik Pandya, who was brought in from Gujarat Titans. The new captain faced opposition from the loyal MI fanbase in the early matches of the season, with Pandya regularly being booed at the Wankhede Stadium and other grounds across the country. 

LSG hand 18 run thrashing to MI in last league stage match: 

In the final league match for both teams, LSG inflicted a convincing 18-run defeat upon the Mumbai Indians on Friday. Nicholas Pooran was the pick of the LSG batsmen as his 75-run knock helped the Lucknow-based franchise post 214/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, MI failed to chase down the total despite some fine knocks from Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir.

Published: 18 May 2024, 09:10 AM IST
