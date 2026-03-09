‘Difference between winning and losing World Cups’: Gautam Gambhir reveals Team India’s core philosophy

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir revealed his team’s core philosophy after India’s historic T20 World Cup victory on 8 March. According to him, the difference between winning and losing World Cups depends on how much a player prioritises personal milestones.

Gautam Gambhir explained the aggressive approach that Team India followed throughout the tournament. According to him, modern T20 cricket demands fearless batting if teams want to reach very high totals such as 250, 275 or even 300 runs.

According to Gambhir, players should focus on what helps the team rather than chasing personal milestones. He gave the example of a batter stuck on 96 runs.

If a player takes 4 singles just to reach a hundred, it may actually cost the team around 20 runs. Those extra runs can often decide whether a team wins or loses an important match like a World Cup final.

He made it clear that getting out while trying to hit a boundary on 96 would be acceptable because the player was still trying to score quickly for the team. However, slowing down just to reach a personal landmark does not help the team’s overall score.

Gambhir said this mindset had been part of India’s T20 strategy for the last couple of years. Players are encouraged to attack if they believe they can hit the next ball for a four or a six.

“In the last one and a half or two years in this format, I do not remember anyone trying to take a single on 96 or 97. The philosophy was simple. If you feel you can hit the next ball for a 6 or a 4, go for it,” the former Indian player said during a post-match press conference.

Gambhir, who scored 97 runs off 122 balls in the 2011 World Cup final, believes that the dressing room values a score of 97 or 98 just as much as a hundred if it benefits the team. According to Gambhir, a strong team culture is built not just through words but through actions that match those words.

“Many people say many things. Yet, unless your actions match what you say, it does not truly become the culture of the team,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav on Gautam Gambhir Captain Suryakumar Yadav was sitting beside Gautam Gambhir when the Team India head coach was saying those words. Earlier, SKY revealed how Gambhir brought intense energy to the dressing room and got involved in the game.

Surya said Gambhir had dropped the obsession with personal milestones. He encourages players to focus solely on what the team needs rather than on individual records.

Suryakumar then spoke about Tilak Varma scoring 31 runs off just 7 balls in the semi-final. According to him, it was crucial to win the game against England.

“We won the last match by 7 runs. So, you never know. Someone’s quick 7-10 runs in 3-4 balls might have been the difference,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

