Dig at Gautam Gambhir? Sanjay Manjrekar says coach doesn’t matter in Indian cricket’s success, ’No direct correlation’

  • Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has made a cheeky remark about the role of coach in Indian cricket, suggesting that there is no correlation between the coach and the success achieved by the team.

Livemint
Updated27 Jul 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Pallekele: Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI07_25_2024_000424A)
Pallekele: Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI07_25_2024_000424A)(PTI)

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has stated that it does not really matter who the coach is for a team to succeed at ICC events. The remarks by Manjrekar come at a time when team India will take the field for the first time on Saturday under Gambhir's coaching.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri on Gautam Gambhir as India’s coach: ’It’ll be interesting to see...

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gambhir said, “No coach, Lalchand Rajput, Gary Kirsten & Dravid. Coaches when India won WCs in 1983, 2007, 2011 & 2023. It’s really about Indian cricket, not who the coach is. Time we stop thinking there is a direct correlation.”

Notably, Gambhir was appointed as the next head coach of Team India earlier this month, taking over from his former teammate Rahul Dravid. Prior to his appointment with the Indian team, Gambhir also mentored Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 IPL season, where they lifted the trophy. Prior to that, Gambhir was also the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants and guided the team to 2 successive play-offs.

 

Also Read | Rahul Dravid likely to make IPL comeback; no, it’s not KKR

Gambhir also recently received a special message from Rahul Dravid, who wished him well in his new role and gave him some tips on how to handle himself in tough times.

In a video shared by BCCI, Dravid said, “Hello, Gautam, and welcome to the most exciting job in our world as coach of the Indian cricket team… I also wish you that little bit of luck. As you know, that all of us coaches need to make us look a little bit wiser and smarter than we actually are.”

“As your teammate, I saw you giving it your all on the field. As your batting partner and fellow fielder, I saw your resilience and your refusal to surrender. Across many IPL seasons, I noted your desire to win, your assistance to work with younger players, and your drive to extract the best out of your team on the field,” the former India cricketer added

 

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 01:03 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsDig at Gautam Gambhir? Sanjay Manjrekar says coach doesn’t matter in Indian cricket’s success, ’No direct correlation’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue