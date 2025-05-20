Digvesh Rathi faces one-match suspension, Abhishek Sharma penalised after heated exchange during LSG vs SRH match

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi has been suspended for one match following a heated exchange with Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma during Monday's match between the two teams. This is Rathi's third code of conduct violation; he had previously been fined for his extravagant celebrations. Meanwhile, Sharma has also been penalised 25% of his match fees as this is his first IPL code of conduct violation this season.

According to the BCCI, Rathi will be unavailable to play in the Lucknow Super Giants' next match against the Gujarat Titans, and will also lose 50% of his match fees.

"This was his third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to Three Demerit Points he had accumulated earlier - One Demerit Point against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025 and Two Demerit Points against Mumbai Indians on April 04, 2025." a BCCI release on Rathi's suspension read.

"As he now has Five Demerit Points this season - which result in a one-game suspension - Digvesh will now be suspended for LSG's next game - against Gujarat Titans on May 22, 2025 in Ahmedabad." it further read.

What happened between Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma?: There was a heated exchange between Rathi and Sharma after the spinner dismissed the SRH batter during the eighth over of the match. Sharma had already caused significant damage by then with his 59-run knock (off 20 balls), but Rathi's signature notebook celebration as he walked back to the pavilion caused Sharma to lose his cool. The two players exchanged a few words and their argument looked heated before the umpires eventually stepped in.

However, the matter didn't end there, as Abhishek Sharma could be seen having a lengthy discussion with LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya during the post-match handshakes. Shortly afterwards, Abhishek and Digvesh could be seen exchanging a few more words before Dahiya asked Abhishek to move on.